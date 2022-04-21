Warner Bros. Discovery To Cancel CNN+

Warner Bros. Discovery is shutting down CNN+, two people familiar with the matter tell Variety. Discovery will address CNN staffers later today.
We discussed earlier this week why CNN+ was doomed:
Three weeks in, fewer than 10,000 people are using CNN+ on a daily basis.
Internally, that number is disappointing. On the outside, no one is surprised. The idea of CNN+ never made any sense. Hardly anyone watches CNN, which comes free with a basic cable package. So why would they pay for more CNN?
In many ways, CNN+ is worse than CNN because it doesn’t feature prestigious reporters like Clarissa Ward, but it promotes unpopular talking heads like Brian Stelter, Jemele Hill and Rex Chapman.
Bottom line: no one wanted to see more Jemele Hill, Rex Chapman, Brian Stelter and Don Lemon.
Most importantly, these CNN+ “talents” undermine the plans of incoming president Chris Licht to re-establish CNN’s reputation as a credible news agency. Insiders expect Licht to double down on reporting and pivot away from woke opinionists like Lemon.
CNN+, the biggest streaming failure of all time.
