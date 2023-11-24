Couple Celebrates Engagement With A Threesome With A Friend, The Secret Fantasy Turns Into A Nightmare When Someone Gets Pregnant

Videos by OutKick

A couple decided after getting engaged that it was time to make their secret fantasy of having a threesome a reality. So the happy couple decided to enlist the help of a friend to join them in bed for a one time experience before they tied the knot.

All went well until a few weeks later when someone discovered that they were pregnant. Talk about an absolute nightmare of a situation from what was supposed to be a one time thing.

The future bride sent in her crazy story to the Life Uncut podcast. She started out the tale of the threesome gone wrong by saying, “I’m at an absolute loss. My fiancé and I have been together for six years. We have an amazing relationship, and shortly after we got engaged we decided to make our secret fantasy a reality.”

Engaged couple has a threesome with a friend (Image Credit: Getty)

That fantasy was apparently having a threesome with another woman. The bride-to-be continues, “I asked my fiancé if he would be willing to have a threesome. A one-off experience for us both before we got married.”

That sounds like a reasonable way to both celebrate an engagement and prepare for a lifelong marriage. So far so good.

“We both agreed to do this and I ended up asking a friend of mine if she would be willing,” she continued. “We all agreed, and after a lot of great communication, we worked out what we were okay with and how it would all go down.”

Again, they have everything setup for success. They’ve agreed to treat themselves, picked out one of the bride-to-be’s friends, and worked out the details. What could possibly go wrong?

They all got drunk, headed for the bedroom and an experience of a lifetime. She described the night as “an exciting blur.”

Threesome Partner Ends Up Getting Pregnant

It was everything they had hoped for and now they’re ready to walk down the aisle and live happily ever after. That was until an unexpected phone call.

“Last week, she called and dropped an absolute bombshell on us,” the future bride revealed. “She called me while I was at work and told me that she was pregnant.”

Well this is where the secret fantasy turns into the nightmare. Her friend continued and said, “that my fiancé is the father.”

Those are words you don’t want to hear. She called her fiancé and broke the “happy” news to him. He then reveals that he thought the condom did break during the threesome, but that he was “too drunk to remember or to even think about talking about it.”

They apparently didn’t cover this scenario when working out the details of the threesome. She continued, “She’s decided to keep the baby.”

The bride-to-be feels completely blindsided and overwhelmed by the baby news. She has no idea what to do.

“My fiancé and I do want kids together one day, but the idea of him having a baby with another woman makes me feel sick,” she admitted. “How do we explain this to friends and family?”

@lifeuncutpodcast This could be the biggest dilemma we’ve ever been sent. Such a hard situation to navigate. What are your thoughts? You can listen to ours in today’s episode – search “life uncut” wherever you get your podcasts ♬ original sound – Life Uncut Podcast

The joys of living out secret fantasies. I personally don’t know why the bride-to-be is so worried about how this is going to work out.

This was clearly meant to be. They did all the prep work for their drunken night of debauchery and someone still ended up pregnant.

If that’s not a sign that they were both meant to have a girlfriend, I don’t know what is. I’m confident that they’re going to figure things out and live happily ever after.