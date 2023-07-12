Country Star Eric Church Will be Part Of Event For UNC NIL Collective

Videos by OutKick

The University of North Carolina’s NIL collective is going to get some help from one of the school’s most notable fans, country music star Eric Church.

Church’s affinity for the Tar Heels is well-documented. He famously canceled a gig in 2022 so he could watch them play their archrival Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four. Fans were bumming pretty hard after that, but he made it up to them with a free gig a few days later.

This is to say that he’s the perfect guy to help out with a benefit show to raise some money for the Heels4Life collective.

We are so excited to announce 𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘯’ 𝘔𝘦 𝘏𝘰𝘮𝘦: 𝘈𝘯 𝘌𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 @ericchurch 💙



Click the link below or in our bio to purchase tickets and support @Heels4LifeNIL ⤵️ https://t.co/luQyyv1UcE — Heels4Life (@Heels4LifeNIL) July 11, 2023

Church will headline Callin’ Me Home: An Evening WIth Eric Church. The event will feature an acoustic performance from the “Drink In My Hand” singer. UNC head football coach Mack Brown will pop on stage as well.

Brown will have to do a bit of the legwork as well. He’s slated to tell some stories about his time leading the Tar Heels football program.

Sound like something you want to see. Nice, tickets are available starting at $375 and going all the way up to $1,500. That’s a pricey ticket, but hey, it’s for charity. All of the ticket proceeds will go toward helping student-athletes.

Oddly enough (and this surprised me), Church is an Appalachian State alum, but the North Carolina native bleeds Carolina blue.

