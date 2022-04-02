Country Star Eric Church Offers Free Concert After Canceling Show For Final Four

Days after canceling his scheduled Saturday concert in San Antonio to watch the North Carolina-Duke Final Four matchup, country music superstar Eric Church announced Friday that he would be offering fans a rain check.

The diehard Tar Heels fan will make it up to the thousands of fans who had paid to see him, returning to play a “one of a kind free show” in New Braunfels on Sept. 2.

A message from Eric Church pic.twitter.com/hIZ54imdVW — Eric Church (@ericchurch) April 1, 2022

“Thank you San Antonio for letting me take my family to this game,” Church said, via Twitter. “It took me a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks.”

You see, the North Carolina-Duke rivalry runs deep through many, including “The Chief.” So, when it was determined that the two blue bloods of college basketball would be facing each other for the first time in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, in the Final Four nonetheless, it was obvious what the “Springsteen” singer would be doing.

Alas, the scheduling Gods didn’t align for Church, who was slated to perform at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, the next stop on “The Gather Again Tour.”

“As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years,” Church said in a statement, via OutKick’s Trey Wallace. “But to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream.”

“This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community.”

Fans who spent money on tickets, hotels and flights were understandably upset, with many taking to Twitter to voice their frustrations.

Tell your friend Eric church he owes me $460 for my hotel in San Antonio @mrBobbyBones https://t.co/8ksi7manYp — kristina phantom (@olivehurricanes) March 30, 2022

