Country Singer Lainey Wilson Suggests She’s Going To Approach Her Viral Big Butt Like Dolly Parton & Flaunt It

A video of Lainey Wilson performing on stage at an outdoor venue went incredibly viral at the end of 2022. The 29 second clip shows the country singer from the side of the stage. Her ample backside makes an appearance throughout and carried the video to more than eight million views.

The clip also turned her booty into a TikTok star. The 30-year-old is well aware of her booty’s popularity and she hasn’t backed away from all of the attention. Quite the opposite, she’s decided to embrace it fully.

Wilson has addressed the viral clip while admitting that she couldn’t scroll through TikTok “without seeing my fat butt on everything.”

If you ended up stumbling upon her music as a result of seeing her big butt on social media, that’s just fine with her. She said, “Whatever brings the people in. Whatever brings people in.”

During a recent appearance on a country music radio show in Phoenix the subject of her butt’s success came up. As she’s done on social media, Wilson embraced it.

“Well, so before everybody like all of a sudden found out about my fat butt… Years ago, like five years ago, somebody had actually started a Twitter account, so they beat everybody to it. It was called ‘Ass Lainey,'” she explained.

“I’m like, I don’t know how y’all just realized I got a fat butt, I mean I can’t see it, it’s been back there a while…”

Wilson then doubled down on what she said before about her fat butt leading people to her music. She said, “I’m not shocked, if you literally get on TikTok and type in Lainey Wilson, the thing that pops up is ‘Lainey Wilson dumpy truck.'”

Lainey Wilson Is Singlehandedly Making Bell Bottoms A Thing Again

“And I’m like, at the end of the day, if that’s what brought people to my music and they stuck around because of it, then to hell with it.”

Wilson admitted the extra attention was a little weird at the beginning. But she’s not going to let the attention her booty has been getting slow her down.

In fact, she suggests she’s going to embrace it just like Dolly Parton has embraced her attention grabbing breasts.

“It’s a little weird in the beginning, being sexualized. But also I’m like, I have worked my fingers to the bone, I’ve been in Nashville for 12 years. And I’m not gonna let it slow me down,” she continued.

“At the end of the day, we were talking about Dolly. I mean, she flaunts it. She’s proud of it.”

This is the perfect approach to a situation like this. The people have spoken and they’re fans of your assets. Why not turn them into fans of your music?

I have to admit that I had never heard of her until she went viral. That said, I’ve listened to a few of her songs since then and she’s really talented.

She can sing, she can play the guitar, and she can fill out a pair of bell bottoms. How can you not be a fan?