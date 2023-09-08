Country Music Star Zach Bryan Arrested in Oklahoma

Videos by OutKick

Country music star Zach Bryan, 27, was arrested on Thursday and had his mugshot taken in Craig County Jail in Vinita, OK.

Craig County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested Bryan and booked him at 6:42 p.m. (CDT).

Bryan faces an obstruction of investigation charge, according to the Daily Mail. He was released on bond.

Bryan turned to social media to apologize for his role in the arrest.

Zach Bryan’s post read:

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around.

“Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

The 27-year-old posted on his Instagram stories early Thursday. He shared a travel update, noting that he was headed to Massachusetts for the Patriots-Eagles Week 1 game. Zach is a Philly fan.

Bryan has released four studio albums. Warner Music released his latest album, titled Zach Bryan, last month.

