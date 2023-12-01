Could Florida State’s Playoff Chances Rely On Third-String QB? Tate Rodemaker Is Game Day Decision

Videos by OutKick

In one of the biggest games in recent history for Florida State, the Seminoles could be without starting quarterback Tate Rodemaker for the ACC Championship against Louisville.

After taking a brutal hit in last week’s game against Florida, the once backup to Jordan Travis is now a game day decision according to Florida State. After being thrust into the spotlight following the injury to Jordan Travis, backup Tate Rodemaker led the Seminoles to wins over North Alabama and Florida.

But, a hit that occurred late in the fourth quarter has prevented Rodemaker from being a full participant in practice this week, according to a report. This would be another massive hit for the Seminoles, as they are one win away from the college football playoffs.

Tate Rodemaker is up, but he’s definitely looking woozy heading into the tent.



My goodness, FSU down to 3rd string technically. Dumb penalty by Gators pic.twitter.com/joHgiELOch — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 26, 2023

This could not come at a worse time for FSU coach Mike Norvell, especially with the Seminoles sitting at fourth in the playoff standings. If Tate Rodemaker cannot play against Louisville, it would be third-string quarterback Brock Glenn, who has played sparingly.

After the hit on Rodemaker last week, Glenn came into the game. After an evaluation, Rodemaker returned to the game towards the end of the fourth quarter.

This is not the type of news Florida State fans want to here, but having to win a conference championship with the third-string quarterback was not on the 2023 bingo card. The Seminoles will have almost a full day to get word on Rodemaker, with the Seminoles and Cardinals not kicking off until 8 p.m. ET.

We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated at OutKick.