Could Byron Leftwich Be Notre Dame’s Next OC?

Could Byron Leftwich leave Tom Brady for Notre Dame?

If the former NFL QB and Bucs’ offensive coordinator has his way, that’s the plan!

According to multiple reports, Leftwich has reached out to Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and is interested in the job. Leftwich was recently fired from the Bucs after a pretty miserable season down in Tampa.

Leftwich is considered a “serious candidate” in Notre Dame to replace Tommy Rees, who recently left to join Nick Saban’s staff at some place called Alabama.

Byron Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame about the OC position last week, per source. He and Marcus Freeman have stayed in contact as Leftwich remains a serious candidate for the job. @247Sports — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiTV) February 6, 2023

Byron Leftwich wants the Notre Dame OC job

First off, it’s always wild to me when we hear about professional coaches reaching out to someone about a job. I know it always happens for us peasants – hell, how do you think I landed this job? – but you never really think about it happening in college and the NFL.

Anyway, Leftwich was a HOT coaching candidate in the NFL after Brady’s first two seasons in Tampa Bay, and for good reason. The Bucs’ offense was humming, and Leftwich and Brady were reportedly tight.

The fire burned down quite a bit this year, though, after the Bucs looked just awful on offense. It all culminated with an embarrassing showing in last month’s NFC playoff loss to the Cowboys.

The Bucs averaged over 405 total yards of offense (No. 2 overall) in 2021, but those numbers sunk this past season.

The Baltimore Ravens have also reportedly interviewed Leftwich for their OC vacancy after parting ways with Greg Roman.

Finally, while all you Gen-Z’ers think of Byron Leftwich as Tom Brady’s OC, I’ll always remember him for being a pretty solid QB in Jacksonville in the mid-2000s.

Here are some blurry OG highlights to get you through dinner.