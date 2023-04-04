Cork Removed From Woman’s Vagina 3 1/2 Years After Sex Play Gone Wrong

Videos by OutKick

It’s time to pop some some bottles!

A Serbian woman is feeling better after having a cork removed from her vagina that had been lodged in there for 3 1/2 years after a wild night of sexual intercourse went bad. According to the journal of “Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology,” the 19-year-old blames a “state of impaired judgment during sexual intercourse, a cork from a bottle of hairspray was inserted into her vagina.”

Sheesh.

The 19-year-old says she didn’t seek medical help after getting a cork stuck in her vagina “due to her sense of shame and fear of judgment from the environment.” (Getty Images)

Why not go to the emergency room to get that thing extracted?

Shame.

“A self-initiated extraction attempt was unsuccessful. She did not ask for medical help due to her sense of shame and fear of judgment from the environment,” the journal continued.

Upon examination by medical personnel, “tumefaction above the foreign body,” was evident indicating swelling. Doctors knew it was time to go in and get this cork once and for all with “standard gynecological instruments.”

Case solved.

Incidents such as the cork in the vagina aren’t out of the ordinary, believe it or not. In March, we told you about the Nepalese man who had a water glass stuck up his rectum that needed to be extracted. The guy told doctors he rammed that glass up there for “sexual gratification” and it ended up so lodged up his ass that he couldn’t even fire out a fart.

A Nepalese man had a water glass stuck up his rectum to the point where he couldn’t push out a fart. / Journal of Nepal Medical Centre

And then there’s the story of the 88-year-old French guy who had a World War 1 artillery shell explosive rammed up his ass.

The lesson here: You gotta be careful what’s at arm’s length during these wild sexual intercourse nights.