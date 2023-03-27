Drunken Man, 47, Sticks Glass Object Into His Rectum, Needs Help With Removal

Videos by OutKick

A 47-year-old Nepalese man found himself stuck between a rock and a hard place during a recent drunken night when things got so out of control that he rammed a water glass straight up his rectum.

That’s right, straight up his ass!

Why? He says it was an accident.

Yeah, that’s what they all say.

According to the Journal of Nepal Medical Centre, the Nepalese man, when pressed, admitted he forced that glass straight up his ass for sexual gratification — while drunk.

A 47-year-old Nepalese man needed emergency surgery after sticking a water glass up his rectum. / Journal of Nepal Medical Centre

The medical experts at the medical center say the man hadn’t had a bowel movement in two days and couldn’t even push a fart our while the pain mounted. But the glass wasn’t budging. He was all clogged up and even the raunchiest of Taco Bell offerings wasn’t going to dislodge that glass.

Eventually, Party Boy ended up asking for help which included doctors trying to get a good grip on that bad boy and yanking it out.

Nope, that didn’t work.

Next up: “milking” the lower intestine.

“Milking was attempted to deliver the glass through the anus, but this was unsuccessful as the glass was high up, inverted and tightly wedged,” the medical journal noted.

Ultimately, doctors had to make an incision in the intestine to get that damn thing out of there once and for all.

Now, if you think sticking a water glass up your ass is crazy, don’t forget the story of the 88-year-old French guy who had an artillery shell stuck up his ass. Now that’s crazy!

The man initially said he stuck the water glass up his rectum by accident. / Journal of Nepal Medical Centre

Let this be a reminder to all the Party Boys out there that if you are the type who gets drunk and starts ramming objects up your ass, it’s time to stop drinking. Put down the tequila and start drinking lemonades. Drinking isn’t for you.

I know, I know…you really like drinking.

But then you’re forcing the medical professionals into these ridiculous situations where they’re pulling objects out of your ass. It’s horrible for all participants.

Stop it.