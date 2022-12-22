A Man With A World War I Bomb Stuck Up His Rectum Prompted A Hospital Evacuation

A French senior citizen caused a hospital to evacuate after it was discovered that he had a World War I explosive up his ass.

That is definitely not a headline I thought I’d be writing in 2022, but alas here we are.

The 88-year-old French senior citizen caused the potentially dangerous situation when he arrived at the Hospital Sainte Musse in Toulon.

The unexploded artillery shell was 8 inches long and more than 2 inches wide.

Not exactly the kind of explosive gift you want in your human “Christmas stocking.”

THE BOMB SQUAD WAS CALLED TO EXAMINE THE PATIENT

“An emergency occurred from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday evening that required the intervention of bomb disposal personnel, the evacuation of adult and pediatric emergencies as well as the diversion of incoming emergencies,” a hospital spokesperson said.

Bomb dispersal personnel examined the man at the hospital. They eventually determined it wasn’t a live explosive and would pose a minimal safety risk.

Doctors then began the removal process in which they had to cut open the man’s abdomen in order to remove the device.

It’s unclear how the device from World War I ended up in the 88 year old’s rectum. Maybe he just slipped and fell on it?

One doctor told a French newspaper that they are used to finding unusual objects in humans, but never like this. “An apple, a mango, or even a can of shaving foam, we are used to finding unusual objects inserted where they shouldn’t be,” the doctor said.

He can now add a World War I relic to that list.