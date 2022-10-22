Cori Bush Book Bombs, Sells Just 729 Copies In Its First Week

Missouri Democratic congresswoman Cori Bush released a book last week, and it was anything but “highly anticipated.”

The New York Post describes Bush an “anti-police socialist who stoked BLM riots in 2020.” But the dust jacket on her book — The Forerunner: A Story of Pain and Perseverance in America — probably says she’s an “inspiration” or some other lie.

Cori Bush's debut book sells just 729 copies in first week https://t.co/P9JqFaIuF2 pic.twitter.com/YSqK9nqgPj — New York Post (@nypost) October 22, 2022

Perhaps unsurprisingly, her supporters don’t appear to be avid readers.

According to NPD BookScan which tracks book sales, Bush’s new waste of paper sold just 729 copies.

729.

She’s a congresswoman, “Squad” member, and supposedly an up-and-comer in the Democratic Party, and yet she couldn’t find more than 750 people who want to read what she has to say.

Even after appearing on TV shows like The View and The Daily Show to promote the book, she couldn’t move more than 729 in the first week.

You can bet her publisher isn’t happy about this. Per her financial disclosure report, her publisher, Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, gave an advance between $50,000 and $100,000.

To put it simply, the publisher is taking an absolute beating on this one.

Sure seems that like so much of the media, entertainment industry, and publishing industry seems to think extreme left-wing views like Bush’s sell.

Well, they don’t.

Once again they have proof of that in the most literal sense possible.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle