Good News: Trevor Noah Leaving Daily Show

Good news: woke hack Trevor Noah is leaving “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central.

Noah revealed his plans to leave the show during a taping of the program on Thursday. The network confirmed the news in a statement shortly after:

“We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on the next steps.

“As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of ‘The Daily Show’ as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”

Noah took over the show in 2015 from Jon Stewart, who went into hiding for years before debuting a new unpopular show on AppleTV+ last year.

For fans who hoped to one day watch the “Daily Show” again, Noah’s departure is finally some media news worth sharing.

The problem with Noah is that he isn’t funny. You’d think humor would’ve been a requirement to host a political satire show. Unfortunately, it wasn’t for Noah.

Even if you agree with his narrow worldview, you couldn’t say this guy ever got creative with the jokes:

And therein lies why “The Daily Show” barely averaged 200,000 viewers with Noah at the helm.

If there is bad news in all of this, it could be that Noah is aiming for another late-night show. Noah has been a rumored replacement for James Corden on CBS’s “The Late Late Show.” Corden announced earlier this year he plans to leave the program in 2023 after his contract expires. Comedy Central and CBS share common ownership in Paramount Global, thus the connection.

But let’s not ruin the mood.

No matter what, the days of seeing the “Daily Show” commercials with Noah’s grossly repetitive jokes — which seem to appear across all channels — are numbered.

Whoever replaces Noah, we assure you they will not be less funny. Make “The Daily Show” Funny Again.