Corey Seager Takes Perfectly Subtle Dig At Astros During Rangers World Series Parade

Corey Seager capped off a lights-out World Series performance with a true mic drop Friday afternoon.

About 500,000 fans attended the Texas Rangers’ parade to celebrate its first-ever championship team. And World Series MVP Corey Seager took the opportunity to fire back at the haters — namely, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

“I just have to say one thing,” Seager told the crowd outside Globe Life Field. “Everybody was wondering what would happen if the Rangers didn’t win the World Series. I guess we’ll never know.”

The crowd (and his teammates) roared.

The clap back was a direct response to Bregman’s comments, which went viral last month after Houston overtook the Rangers to win the AL West on the final day of the regular season.

“Everyone was wondering what would happen if the ‘Stros didn’t win the division. I guess we’ll never know,” Bregman gloated before spraying champagne in the Astros’ clubhouse.

I guess we’ll never know 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/86jCyYO8d8 — Houston Astros (@astros) October 1, 2023

In fairness, Bregman didn’t come up with that all by himself. It’s a quote from Kanye’s speech after he won Best Rap Album at the 2005 GRAMMYS.

Corey Seager Was Electric All Postseason

Seager said Bregman’s comment was great bulletin board material as his team battled through the playoffs and knocked off their division rivals in the ALCS.

“It was something that motivated us. It for sure did,” Seager said. “I kind of got put up by my teammates a little bit to do it, and it was worth it. You just find ways to motivate yourself. We were a motivated team and you find any way to stay motivated.”

Seager certainly found a way. Because he was outstanding throughout the postseason — batting .318 with 21 hits, 6 home runs, 12 RBIs and 18 runs.

The Rangers dominated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 in the World Series, and Seager’s heroics played a huge role in that.

The 29 year old homered in three of the five games in the Fall Classic. He went 6-for-21 (.286) with three home runs, one double, three walks, six RBIs and six runs scored.

If the Astros had advanced, would Alex Bregman be holding the MVP trophy instead? I guess we’ll never know.

