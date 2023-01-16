Coretta Scott King’s Family Member Slams New Statue, Says It Looks Like A Penis

The artist who designed the statue had the best possible intentions. Surely.

However, one family member of the late Coretta Scott King is slamming a new statue depicting her and her husband Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The reason?: It looks way too much like a penis.

Obviously, that’s the last thing you ever want to hear about your statue… unless it’s a statue of a penis.

It’s called “The Embrace.” And — believe it or not — it’s supposed to be an artistic interpretation of Dr. King hugging his wife after winning the Nobel Prize.

A new monument honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. & his wife, Coretta Scott King, was unveiled in Boston Friday. The 22 ft tall sculpture, named "The Embrace," represents the hug bet. Dr. King & Coretta after he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. Read: https://t.co/K3q20vteJF pic.twitter.com/dfuXhgrcNt — Rev. Dr. Yvette Wilson-Barnes, J.D. (she/her) (@ywilsond) January 15, 2023

Regardless, to many, including Scott King’s cousin, Seneca Scott, it does not look like the photo.

Boston, MA – January 10: Embrace, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial sculpture at Boston Common. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Seneca Scott — Coretta’s Cousin — Blamed The Statue On Woke Culture

“The mainstream media … was reporting on it like it was all beautiful, ’cause they were told they had to say that,” Scott told The New York Post. “But then when it came out, a little boy pointed out — ‘That’s a penis!’ and everyone was like, ‘Yo, that’s a big old dong, man.

“If you had showed that [statue] to anyone in the ’hood, they’d have been like, ‘No, absolutely not.’ “

He went on to say that “woke” culture was to blame for the expensive statue.

“The woke algorithm is just broke, I don’t know what else to tell you,” he said. “If you went through all of that and that’s what you came up with, something’s wrong.”

Scott — who lives in Oakland and founded an organization called Neighbors Together Oakland — continued to bash the statue in a piece for Compact.

“Ten million dollars were wasted to create a masturbatory metal homage to my legendary family members—one of the all-time greatest American families,” he wrote.

“Still, the Boston debacle could be a blessing in disguise, by exposing the insidiousness of astroturfed woke movements that have come to dominate black America: How could anyone fail to see that this was a major dick move (pun intended) that brings very few, if any, tangible benefits to struggling black families?”

Despite the pushback, Martin Luther King III signed off on the statue designed by artist Hank Willis Thomas that honors his parents.

