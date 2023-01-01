Bruins Pastrnak Honored With Pasta Statue Ahead Of Winter Classic

The NHL Winter Classic is at Fenway Park is on Monday, and the festivities are in full swing. Part of those festivities involved Bruins forward David Pastrnak — known as “Pasta” — being immortalized in, well, what else?

No, before you ask, the pasta sculpture artist was not one Cosmo Kramer.

When Pasta met Pasta 🍝



A #WinterClassic surprise for David Pastrňák ❄️ @NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/YCGQUAzMkA — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 1, 2023

That’s… interesting. It’s not the kind of sculpture I’d necessarily want in my place, but Pasta seemed to dig it.

“That’s amazing,” the Bruins winger said. “Some red sauce in there too.”

Upon closer inspection, Pastrnak noticed that the sculpture had been made with his preferred pasta shape.

“Actually, my favorite too. Spaghetti,” he said after picking up his pasta-likeness.

While some were paying tribute to Pastrnak, the Czech goal-scorer himself wanted to give a tip of the cap to the Winter Classic’s home venue and one of its greatest players.

Pastrnak unveiled some unreal skates and a nifty twig ahead of Monday afternoon’s game that serve as a nod to Red Sox great David Ortiz.

Oh my. Now, that’s a glorious set of wheels.

Those skates and stick coupled with the eye-catching sweaters the Bs and Pens will be wearing could make this one of the best-looking Winter Classic matchups in years.

The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins 2023 Winter Classic jerseys have officially been unveiled!#NHLBruins #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/XyT88UC3iD — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) November 25, 2022

The Bruins will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on January 2 for one of the National Hockey League’s marquee events.

Boston is currently in first place in the Atlantic Division and the entire league. Meanwhile, the Penguins sit in the first Wild Card spot but are just 3 points behind the Washington Capitals for third in the Metropolitan division.

This is the second time Major League Baseball has hosted a Winter Classic, the first being in 2010. This makes Fenway the first repeat venue in Winter Classic History.

