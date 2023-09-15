Cooper Kupp’s Replacement, Puka Nacua, Also Dealing With Injury

Videos by OutKick

The fantasy football waiver wire pick of the week is dealing with an injury. Rams wideout Puka Nacua is nursing an oblique injury and did not practice on Thursday, according to the team.

Nacua splashed in Week 1 filling in for the injured Cooper Kupp. The Rams placed Kupp, the team’s top receiving option, on IR.

Kupp, the 2021 Triple Crown receiver, is dealing with a hamstring issue with potential nerve damage. The 30-year-old is eligible to return in Week 5.

In Kupp’s absence, Nacua logged 10 catches for 119 yards against the Seattle Seahawks. For a fifth-round rookie, it was an impressive performance.

Los Angeles defeated Seattle, 30-13.

For fantasy managers who spent a top waiver claim on Nacua, the injury news is a real bummer.

Puka Nacua slant win isolated on Tariq Woolen pic.twitter.com/JZVvhQpb3x — JetPack Galileo (@JetPackGalileo) September 14, 2023

In an anemic receivers room in LA, Nacua was hailed as their top wideout moving forward, eclipsing Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell as Matthew Stafford’s preferred option.

Sean McVay and the Rams offense will have to up their creativity against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend if Nacua misses the contest. Ben Skowronek and Demarcus Robinson will fill in any gaps left by Nacua.