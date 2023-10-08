Cooper Kupp Has Dominant First Half Against Eagles In First Game Back

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is wasting no time making an immediate impact against the Philadelphia Eagles, even without the ball in his hands.

Kupp appeared in a game for the first time this season after dealing with a nagging hamstring injury. Despite not being in peak shape, he’s still getting open at will against the Eagles’ secondary.

In the first half, Kupp had six receptions for 95 yards, and he looked like his pre-injury self. Predictably, he was quarterback Matthew Stafford’s favorite target, and hauled in a crucial catch on 4th-and-1 to keep what would be a touchdown drive alive.

He’s also maneuvering his way through the Eagles’ defense at an elite level, which makes sense given his stellar reputation as a route runner.

Don't forget that @CooperKupp is one of the best route runners in the league ‼️



Cooper Kupp’s Presence Helps Diversify Rams’ Passing Game

In addition to being a nightmare matchup for opposing defense, Kupp is providing another dimension to the Rams passing game. Because he demands so much attention, Kupp’s mere presence opens up the field for fellow wideouts Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua (props to their parents for those creative names).

Both wideouts caught touchdown passes in or just outside of the red zone. Kupp was on the field for both catches, and the Eagles naturally prioritized taking Kupp away.

That left these options open, and Stafford took advantage.

The pass to Nacua was particularly impressive, as Stafford had to drop a dime to the streaking receiver.

If the Rams can get all three of these receivers going consistently, they’ll be dangerous. With Kupp back, they already are.