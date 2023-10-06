Fantasy Footballers, Rejoice! Cooper Kupp Set To Make Debut Against Eagles

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Rams fans and fantasy football managers rejoiced Friday morning when news broke that Cooper Kupp will make his first appearance of the season this Sunday.

Kupp returns after recovering from a nagging hamstring injury that sidelined him for the first four games this year. The Rams are also at an early turning point in the season; they are 2-2 and sit third in the NFC West. A win against the Philadelphia Eagles would not only improve their record, but also boost morale.

“Anytime that you’re able to add a player like (Kupp) into the mix, we’re going to be better,” head coach Sean McVay said about what Kupp adds to the team when he’s on the field.

WR Cooper Kupp is expected to play against the Eagles barring any setbacks, per sources. The Rams are being cautious, keeping him on a count at practice. I'm told he's felt good enough to extend for the football, even making a one-handed grab. https://t.co/UJElmFSTYl — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 6, 2023

Can Cooper Kupp Produce Unreal Fantasy Numbers Yet Again?

This is all great news for Rams fans. But fantasy football managers everywhere are equally as stoked to have a walking points machine in action.

In the 2021-22 season, he put up an astounding 25.9 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues. Kupp didn’t stop churning out mind-boggling fantasy numbers the next year. He averaged 22.4 points per game (PPR) before an ankle injury derailed him halfway through the season.

Few players produce as many points in fantasy football as a healthy Cooper Kupp. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

It’s hard to imagine Kupp can produce at that level immediately, considering he’s not 100 percent. Plus, the surprise emergence of Puka Nacua (who’s having a solid year in fantasy) within the Rams offense means Los Angeles might not ask as much from him right away, meaning a potentially lower fantasy output for Kupp.

But let’s be real: that won’t last long. Kupp is too competitive of a guy to be held back forever, and he’s always been quarterback Matthew Stafford’s favorite target when healthy. And let’s not forget what he did in 2021-22, when he won the receiving triple crown, Offensive Player of the Year, and Super Bowl MVP.

So yeah, he’s good. He’ll likely start putting out elite numbers once again not just for the Rams, but the most important squad of all: your fantasy team.