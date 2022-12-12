Conservative Christian Group Denied Service By Virginia Eatery

Members of a conservative Christian group just wanted to have a private event in the side room of a local restaurant in Virginia, however, the staff refused to serve them based on their religious views.

Pretty sure that’s a no-no.

The people were members of the Family Foundation of Virginia. According to the organization’s leader, Victoria Cobb, the staff at Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond, Virginia called less than two hours before their reservation to tell them it had been canceled.

Cobb told Fox News Digital that a restaurant employee looked up the organization’s website which outlines their goals and talked about how they advocate for “policies based on Biblical principles that enable families to flourish at the state and local level.”

“How DARE they?!” the restaurant’s waitstaff must have collectively said because they refused to serve the group.

The Restaurant Released A Statement

This wasn’t just a few employees going rogue either. The restaurant posted a statement on Instagram saying that they “rarely refused service” over their 8 years in business, adding (somewhat paradoxically) that they “have always refused service to anyone for making our staff uncomfortable or unsafe.”

That, they said, was the reason for the cancellation.

Soooo, you’re saying if a conservative or devoutly Christian staff member was uncomfortable serving a meeting of the local LGBTQ+ organization, that would be okay?

Of course it wouldn’t! You’d have every left-wing talking head trying to destroy this hypothetical server’s life.

I don’t ever get not serving a group like that unless they’re doing something criminal, which this one obviously wasn’t.

I’m sure they were a group of very nice people and it’s not like they were going to come in, order some waters, and split an app or two. They rented a private room they were there to rack up quite the bill.

They could’ve been good tippers too; who knows?

From a dollar and sense perspective, it doesn’t make any sense.

Metzger Bar & Butchery in Richmond, Virginia refused to serve a conservative Christian group based on their religious views. (Instagram/metzgerrva)

Was The Restaurant Trying To Score Some Woke Clout?

Short answer: it sure as hell seems would seem that way.

We’ve seen this play many times before. The restaurant got on its high horse to try to get some street cred with the woke crowd. It’s worth a try because they might be the only ones dumb enough to fall for this kind of thing.

As you probably expected, the group received messages from the kind, inclusive-minded folks who support the restaurant.

“F— you, f— your religion,” one message obtained by Fox News Digital. “Every single one of you should face retribution.”

That one had the subject line “Kill Yourself.”

As I said: kind and inclusive

“It’s so amazingly hypocritical to pride yourself on creating an inclusive environment and announce that in order to defend how you exclude people from your restaurant,” Cobb said.

She went on to say that had the waitstaff servers the group’s members they would’ve met a friendly group of people.

“It’s alarming and disgraceful that a restaurant has a religious or political litmus test for who gets in the door,” she said. “I think people will find that very disturbing.”

The State of Virginia does have anti-discrimination laws on the books. This incident likely runs afoul of those.

Yes, believe it or not, those apply if even it was left-wingers doing the discriminating.

