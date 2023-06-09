Congress Will Investigate Shocking UFO Claims

Videos by OutKick

Members of the House of Representatives are committed to investigating recent UFO claims.

This week might have been the most noteworthy week in the history of UFO interest, and there several incredible claims made.

Below are a few highlights:

Again, all those events happened over just the past few days. Now, Congress will start turning over some stones to get to the bottom of whatever is happening.

Congress set to investigate UFO claims.

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer said earlier in the week there will be a hearing on the insanity we’ve watched unfold over the past several days.

Congressman Comer announced Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna and Congressman Tim Burchett will take the lead.

Thank you @RepJamesComer ! Very happy to announce @RepTimBurchett and myself will be working with the @GOPoversight team to lead out the investigation into UAPs (UFOs). pic.twitter.com/OzEPo2vhk3 — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) June 7, 2023

Burchett playing a large role shouldn’t surprise anyone. The Congressman from Tennessee has been outspoken about UFOs and his believe that there could be something out there.

He previously tweeted in February 2023 that he didn’t believe we were alone in the universe. The Congressman has also been open about the fact the American public deserves and needs to know the truth.

A spokesperson for Burchett told me a list of witnesses for the hearing is being compiled, but wouldn’t get into specifics. An official announcement on who could be a part of the hearing and when it will happen will be made at some point in the coming week, according to his spokesperson.

Congresswoman Luna told OutKick the following about the development:

For decades, many Americans have had reasonable concerns and questions about occurrences of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) in our airspace. The status quo by the U.S. government has been to leave the American public in the dark regarding information about UAPs, evidenced by the extreme and unnecessary over-classification of UAP data dating back to Project Blue Book. This is an issue that matters to many Americans, and I look forward to bringing more government transparency to light.

Are aliens among us?

Interest is absolutely soaring in UFOs and aliens at the moment. Again, I can’t remember a single week with so many fascinating stories.

The claims out of Las Vegas that aliens eight feet tall were in a man’s backyard are downright crazy and would usually be rejected.

However, the police also saw something fall out of the sky. All of a sudden, a wild claim that nobody would usually believe became a lot more credible. Could it all be a giant hoax? Sure. Anything is possible, but at this point, it’s important to keep an open mind.

Congress is set to investigate UFO claims. (Credit: Getty Images)

All we know for sure is something very strange is going on. Is it aliens? Our own tech? Something else? I have no answers, but I’d love to see congress get to the bottom of it!