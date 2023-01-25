Congratulations To Georgetown Who Won A Big East Game After 29 Tries

Georgetown men’s basketball team finally won a Big East game on Tuesday night. And it only took them 29 tries!

Yes, I’m sure you were glued to the television last night to see the Hoyas hold on and defeat the DePaul Blue Demons 81-76. That win broke a conference losing streak that dates back to March 13th, 2021!

Just listen to the winning call. It’s like the Giants just won the damn pennant.

After to counting to 10, I lost track of how many “Hoyas win” the announcer said. But my God, what are we doing here?

Or more importantly… what has happened to Georgetown basketball?

Since winning the Big East Tournament, the once-prestigious basketball program lost 29 games in a row – the longest in the history of the conference.

Gone are the days of Alonzo Mourning and Allen Iverson. Sure, they still have Patrick Ewing with the program – who we’ve come to find out is a hell of a lot of a better player than a coach. In six seasons with the Hoyas, Ewing has a 74-98 record and only one NCAA Tournament appearance.

But hey, it’s about continuing to fight or something.

Patrick Ewing on Georgetown ending 29-game BIG EAST regular season losing streak @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/2ojPdxFFYw — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) January 25, 2023

At least Georgetown mascot “Jack the Bulldog,” got a great birthday present yesterday.

Unfortunately, it may take a whole year for the team to win another Big East game. And Patrick Ewing will still probably be the coach.