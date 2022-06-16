Condoleezza Rice Weighs In On Browns QB Deshaun Watson

As lawsuits continue to pile up against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson – the count currently stands at 26 – so do the opinions surrounding Watson and his perceived guilt or innocence. The latest person to voice their thoughts on the matter was former Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice.

A longtime Cleveland Browns fan, Rice is withholding judgement until all investigations into Watson are complete.

“I’m someone who believes you keep an open mind until all of the facts are evident,” Rice said during a virtual press conference from Firestone Country Club in nearby Akron, Ohio, as reported by the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Rice was (virtually) on hand to receive the club’s Ambassador of Golf Award.

Because of her Cleveland fandom – she’s regularly attended Browns games and practices – Rice was asked to share her thoughts on Watson.

“I know the league is doing an investigation, the Browns have done an investigation. I will just wait to see what the outcome is. These are serious matters. I think every woman feels that these are serious matters, but hopefully people will get to the bottom of it and we’ll see where we are in a couple of months.”

Watson has maintained his innocence, reiterating as much on Tuesday: “I’ve been honest and I’ve been truthful about my stance and that’s I never forced anyone, I never assaulted anyone,” Watson said following a mandatory minicamp.

Once Rice concluded her thoughts on Watson, she briefly addressed the 2008 report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that named her as a potential candidate for the Browns’ head coaching job.

“I think they had a lot better qualified people to be coach of the Browns,” added Rice, per the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I think the Browns found a really good coach in Kevin Stefanski, and I’ll stick with being a fan.”

