Communist Revolutionaries Seen Burning American Flags Outside Jason Aldean Concert In Chicago

Videos by OutKick

A group of communist revolutionaries showed up outside of a Jason Aldean concert in Chicago on Saturday to burn multiple American flags in protest. The group was raising awareness of RevCom – the Revolutionary Communist Party – which believes in creating a Marxist revolution in America.

The protestors specifically targeted Aldean’s hit song ‘Try That In A Small Town’ as shouts of “We did it in a small town!” can be heard in the video as multiple American flags were tossed on the ground and lit on fire. Chants of “1, 2, 3, 4, slavery, genocide, and war! 5, 6, 7, 8, America was never great” can also be heard.

READ: JOE ROGAN ON JASON ALDEAN OUTRAGE: WHAT ABOUT THE RAPPERS?

Police declared the protest an “unlawful assembly” that “alarmed and disturbed others.”

The protest appeared to be made up of around 20 people, and fans attending the concert didn’t seem to be giving them the attention they were after.

VIDEO THREAD: Tonight as Jason Aldean held a concert in Chicago suburb Tinley Park, the RevComs ("Revolutionary Communists") burned American flags in view of attendees, an act specifically condemned in the hit song Try That in a Small Town.



Police declared an unlawful assembly… pic.twitter.com/7lwW2IGoEJ — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 10, 2023

Leo Pargo, one of the leaders of the communist group, spoke with the Chicago Tribune claiming that “the people in the United States have been lied to about communism.” Pargo claimed the burning of the American flags was “defended speech.”

Aldean’s hit song was released in May with the music video particularly triggering some as it features some clips of large protests. Critics claimed that the lyrics in the song were critical of Black Lives Matter rioting. The song quickly moved up the charts and into the top spot on iTunes after garnering headlines around the country.