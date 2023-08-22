Commanders Owner Josh Harris Shares Hilariously Awkward Handshake With Joe Buck On Monday Night Football

Videos by OutKick

The NFL preseason can be entertaining too!

Monday Night Football’s broadcast of the Washington Commanders versus Baltimore Ravens treated audiences to a hilariously awkward moment involving Joe Buck and new Commanders owner Josh Harris.

Josh Harris = Great Owner, Terrible TV Guest

Harris purchased the team for $6.05 BILLION this offseason. But the reality of liberating Washington football fans from Daniel Snyder’s mismanagement of the franchise has been priceless.

During a guest appearance with MNF analysts Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, Harris reminded us that he’s still getting accustomed to the NFL spotlight.

As Buck discussed Harris’ history of ownership in sports — notably as a New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers owner — Harris awkwardly reached to shake Buck’s hand.

Buck was simply gesticulating, but Harris saw it as an opening for a handshake.

Aikman nearly broke out in laughter.

WATCH:

New #Commanders owner Josh Harris thinking Joe Buck wanted a handshake and then Troy Aikman trying to hold his laughter in is just perfect 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CimrHuxPcp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2023

The Commanders are in good hands pic.twitter.com/AAunlfAcx6 — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) August 22, 2023

Before the uncomfortable moment, Harris spoke on Washington’s intent on winning: from the preseason to the regular season.

Harris can lead an immediate splash against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. The Commanders can cap the Ravens’ insane preseason winning streak: currently sitting at 24 consecutive wins.

The preseason is hardly impressive, but twenty-freaking-four wins in a row is something special.

Washington leads Baltimore, 17-14, at the half. Baltimore reclaimed the lead, 24-17, halfway through the third quarter.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 11: Managing partner Josh Harris of the Washington Commanders looks on prior to a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)