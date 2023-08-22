Commanders Owner Josh Harris Shares Hilariously Awkward Handshake With Joe Buck On Monday Night Football

Videos by OutKick
The NFL preseason can be entertaining too!
Monday Night Football’s broadcast of the Washington Commanders versus Baltimore Ravens treated audiences to a hilariously awkward moment involving Joe Buck and new Commanders owner Josh Harris.
Josh Harris = Great Owner, Terrible TV Guest
Harris purchased the team for $6.05 BILLION this offseason. But the reality of liberating Washington football fans from Daniel Snyder’s mismanagement of the franchise has been priceless.
During a guest appearance with MNF analysts Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, Harris reminded us that he’s still getting accustomed to the NFL spotlight.
As Buck discussed Harris’ history of ownership in sports — notably as a New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers owner — Harris awkwardly reached to shake Buck’s hand.
Buck was simply gesticulating, but Harris saw it as an opening for a handshake.
Aikman nearly broke out in laughter.
WATCH:
Before the uncomfortable moment, Harris spoke on Washington’s intent on winning: from the preseason to the regular season.
Harris can lead an immediate splash against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. The Commanders can cap the Ravens’ insane preseason winning streak: currently sitting at 24 consecutive wins.
The preseason is hardly impressive, but twenty-freaking-four wins in a row is something special.
Washington leads Baltimore, 17-14, at the half. Baltimore reclaimed the lead, 24-17, halfway through the third quarter.
