NFL Owners Officially Approve Sale Of Commanders To Josh Harris As Washington Hopes Glory Days Return

The nightmare for the nation’s capital is over. No, politicians didn’t suddenly stop being corrupt and sold out to the Chinese or other controlling interests.

But the Washington Commanders have officially been sold to private equity investor and Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils co-owner Josh Harris. Harris and his group of minority investors are paying $6.05 billion.

NFL owners meeting in Minneapolis on Thursday approved the sale from Daniel Snyder to Harris and his partners in a vote that required at least two-thirds approval.

The vote count was in question within the league’s ownership circle earlier in the day speculated it could be unanimous. Then the vote was indeed unanimous, per source.

Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder before the game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

NFL Thrilled Dan Snyder Tenure Ends

The scene in Minneapolis was best captured by a quick exchange Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had with reporters as he went to his meeting with other owners.

“I think it’s going to be a great day for the NFL,” Jones quipped. “It’s, I think, a hallmark day.”

Jones, by the way, was one of the few allies Snyder had during his time as an NFL owner.

And that says a ton about what just happened.

Because this is a lot about the league welcoming a respected new member to its most elite group. But it is more about moving on from the Snyder ownership ordeal of the last 25 years.

It was a tenure that most owners came to loathe for the headaches it caused the NFL, the damage it did to elite group’s reputation, and the tarnish it brought to one of the league’s legacy franchises.

So what happens now?

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference in advance of Super Bowl LVII at Phoenix Convention Center on February 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Peter Casey/Getty Images)

NFL Still Navigating Commanders Issues

We’ll soon see if Snyder got any concessions among his parting gifts.

An NFL investigation into allegations Snyder and the Commanders engaged in workplace misconduct and alleged financial improprieties was expected to be released by the league. At least commissioner Roger Goodell has previously promised to do so.

So will that release go forward?

If so, that could be another Snyder authored black eye after the fact.

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine, meanwhile, still has a lawsuit pending against the Washington Commanders, Snyder, the NFL, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for colluding to deceive District resident about an investigation into toxic workplace culture and allegations of sexual assault. That litigation may or may not go away, but with Snyder out of the picture, the suit may lose some of its allure in the AG’s eyes.

A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022, in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images).

Snyder Era With Commanders A Mess

That suit was perhaps the least of the NFL and the Commanders’ problems.

The more prominent problem was, well, football.

Snyder ran the Redskins into the ground.

Coaches were hired and fired at an alarming pace. The franchise that won Super Bowls with three different quarterbacks couldn’t find one to trust all of a sudden.

The club played in five Super Bowls, winning three of them, from 1970-1992. Under Snyder the club has had 18 non-winning seasons since 2000.

This, you must recall, was once a team that regularly provided immortal moments for its fans:

Darrell Green leaping defenders on that punt return in the playoff victory over the Bears.

Let's talk about the greatness of Darrell Green…



This dude tears a cartilage in his rib vaulting over a Chicago Bear in this punt return for a TD in the 1987 NFL Playoffs…and still outruns everybody while holding his side with his left arm….



Total savage pic.twitter.com/zCcMe0k1X8 — PolyesterPalace (@PolyesterPalace) June 19, 2022

Washington Once A Legacy NFL Franchise

There was the 35-point second quarter outburst against Denver in Super Bowl XXII.

There was the Daryl Grant interception return touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs.

Joe Theismann, a quarterback, returning punts.

A lot of good stuff happened before Snyder.

Old Redskins Always Bounced Back

And, yes, there were disappointments and heartache.

Vince Lombardi passing.

Clint Longley on Thanksgiving.

That dumb screen pass interception before halftime against the Raiders in the Super Bowl.

And there was the Super Bowl loss to the Perfect Season Dolphins in 1972-73. But those long ago Redskins of yore always seemed to have a comeback.

The loss to the Dolphins was avenged a decade later.

No. 73: 1982 Super Bowl XVII – Dolphins vs. Redskins "John Riggins Run For The Ages" (Jan. 30, 1983) #NFL100 @Redskins



📺: NFL 100 Greatest Games on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/MEYSk2tdd1 — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2019 John Riggins turns fourth-and-1 into a stellar memory in Washington Redskins franchise history.

Can Josh Harris Fix It?

It’s impossible to know if Harris will return the franchise to its past heights. He hasn’t done it for the 76ers or the Devils.

“Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners. Josh will be a great addition to the NFL,” Godell said. “He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well.



“I met Josh several years ago, prior to his acquisition of an interest in the Steelers and have been fortunate to get to know him better over the past few months. I know he has a commitment to winning on the field, but also to running an organization that everyone will be proud of — and to making positive contributions in the community.”

Anything is probably going to be better than Dan Snyder’s tenure. Anything.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero