Commanders, Eagles Fans Pummel Each Other At FedEx Field

Videos by OutKick

It’s an NFC East brawl between the Commanders and Eagles; albeit, in the stands.

Football fans are back to beating the pulp out of each other with the latest case happening in Week 8 as Commanders and Eagles fans faced off, adding some carnage to the heated intradivisional game.

Footage of the brawl between fans emerged on Tuesday, showing off a nasty quarrel. The fans likely fell into the heat of the moment, leading to punches, headlocks, falling bodies and the Commanders getting knocked out at FedEx Field.

Much like Sunday’s win, 38-31, the Eagles were in control.

WATCH:

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 29: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball as Jartavius Martin #20 of the Washington Commanders and Percy Butler #35 defend during the second quarter at FedExField. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

To Washington’s credit, the NFC (L)East team is giving Philly the business this season. Despite losing two games, the Commanders put up a hard-fought fight.

Washington’s fans, not so much.

In Week 6, NFL fans saw all-out combat when Cowboys and Chargers fans (the few that exist) clashed at So-Fi Stadium. Some fans are calling for this carnage among sports fans to end, while others sit back, kick their legs up and wait for a victor.

(Should the NFL crack down on fan fights, or let them brawl? Send us your hot takes: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.)

Cowboys vs chargers lol 🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/T12VunMEmt — Eric Macedo (@EricMcflyy7) October 17, 2023