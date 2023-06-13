Colts Rookie Anthony Richardson Jokingly Drops ‘I’m Here So I Won’t Get Fined’ As Nod To Marshawn Lynch

Videos by OutKick

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson met with the media following minicamp on Tuesday. After a question from a reporter about how he feels, Richardson leaned into the microphone and said, “I’m here so I won’t get fined.” Richardson and the room broke into laughter, as everyone understood his reference to Marshawn Lynch.

Lynch famously appeared before the media prior to Super Bowl XLIX. Lynch, who the NFL fined several times for completely skipping his required media availability, decided to try and avoid another financial penalty.

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson dropped Marshawn Lynch’s famous “I’m here so I won’t get fined” line at his press conference Monday. (Photos via Getty Images)

Instead of refusing to participate, the star running back showed up. But he had just one response to every question: “I’m just here so I won’t get fined.

It’s one of the most famous NFL press conferences in history.

By the way, Lynch is a pretty good actor, too. If you haven’t seen his episode of “Murderville,” the improv show led by Will Arnett, I suggest watching it. Like right now.

Additionally, there are few things that make me laugh more than when Lynch explains to Kenny Mayne that he can’t decide whether he likes Applebee’s “ambiance” or “decor” more.

Former Seahawks teammate Michael Robinson also used to joke around with Marshawn Lynch in the locker room. And, he filmed it.

Anthony Richardson was 12 years old when Lynch gave that famous Super Bowl press conference. Clearly, that left a lasting impact on a young Richardson.

If the Colts quarterback is just half the character that Marshawn Lynch is, the NFL is in great hands.

I miss Marshawn Lynch, so I hope Richardson is ready to pick up and carry the mantle.