Colts GM Says They Picked Anthony Richardson Because He ‘Didn’t Want To See Him Become “Superstar Somewhere Else’

It certainly sounds like the Indianapolis Colts have their guy in Anthony Richardson.

The team selected the former Florida Gators quarterback with the 4th-overall pick. Obviously, if they’re willing to burn a coveted pick on him, they like what they’ve seen from the 20-year-old.

However, following the draft, the Colts put out a behind-the-scenes documentary that detailed their scouting process. Some of their scouts and even GM Chris Ballard had a lot of good things to say about Richardson and his potential.

“I didn’t want to look up and watch him be a superstar somewhere else,” Ballard said. “If he’s gonna be a superstar, he’s gonna be a superstar for the Colts.”

That’s some sound reasoning. You don’t want to wake up every morning staring at the ceiling and thinking about how you passed on selecting the next generational talent at quarterback.

Speaking of generational talent, some of the scouts in Indianapolis are convinced that Richardson has exactly that.

He’s a generational talent,” Colts Chief Personnel Executive Morocco Brown said in the doc, “I don’t think you’ll find the arms and the legs of this guy for fifty more years.”

Brown also got a little more creative. He said Richardson was a “Meta-Human,” said he had “alien-like ability,” and even called him a “purple-spotted unicorn.”

The man can write one hell of a scouting report.

It sure sounds like the Colts are happy with their new quarterback, but we’ll have to wait until this fall to see how things pan out on the field.

