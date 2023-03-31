Colorado Officially Sells Out Deion Sanders’ First Spring Game

Videos by OutKick

Colorado will be popping for the program’s first spring game under Deion Sanders.

There has been an incredible amount of energy and passion around the Buffaloes ever since Sanders was hired. For the first time in a long time, Colorado feels very relevant.

As proof of the excitement in Boulder, the team’s spring game is officially sold out and more than 45,000 people will be in attendance, according to a release from the program.

The game will also be broadcast on ESPN with Robert Griffin III and CU alum on the call.

Deion Sanders is having a monster impact at Colorado.

In case you didn’t already know, it’s crystal clear Sanders’ impact in Boulder is immediate and there is plenty of evidence to show just how quickly he turned things around.

Colorado went 1-11 last season. The Buffaloes were a joke in the PAC-12. The program had turned into nothing more than a punching bag.

Deion Sanders is having an immediate impact at Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

CU officials would have been laughed out of the room if they told people a year ago the 2023 spring game would be on ESPN with 45,000 people in attendance.

Yet, that’s exactly what’s happened with Deion Sanders running the show.

Sanders gives fans an inside look at how he runs the team.

One of the smartest things Deion Sanders does is give fans a very unfiltered look at how he runs the Buffaloes. There are cameras running all the time.

Fans can hop on YouTube or Twitter and see exactly what Deion Sanders does in practice, the weight room or the team meeting room.

Wearing the wrong socks? Get out of the weight room. Not going to show up to post-spring break meetings on time? Clean your locker out. It’s the kind of authenticity and honesty fans crave.

Deion Sanders’ first spring game at Colorado is sold out. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

People expected Deion Sanders to make a big impact in Boulder. I’m just not sure anyone expected this much hype and excitement. The 2023 season is going to be lit for the Buffaloes.