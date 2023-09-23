Colorado Players Stomp On Oregon Logo After Calling Out Nebraska For Same Thing

Videos by OutKick

Just weeks after Colorado players complained about Nebraska “making it personal” after they stood on their logo, they’ve decided to do the exact same thing to Oregon.

Apparently, all is now fair game in the “logo-stomping” world. What a turn of events!

Video of several Buffs players walking around Autzen Stadium — including one stomping on the O logo on midfield — has made the rounds today, and it has the internet FIRED up.

What do they say — over and over and over again — in Boulder?

“They made it personal!”

Cannot wait to hear tomorrow how “personal” the Buffs are taking the Oregon game because, uh, a Colorado player drug his foot on “O” at Autzen! pic.twitter.com/kJ05yFFHOr — 🍃 (@JaRomney) September 23, 2023

Colorado with the disrespect of the Oregon logo last night 👀 #goducks pic.twitter.com/5vWXU0DgpW — David Reed (@DavidReeddd) September 23, 2023

Colorado Starting Safety Trevor Woods stomping on the Oregon logo 👀



Will be interesting to see how this plays out in Eugene



pic.twitter.com/5rAzSlpCxA — Back2Back 704 Dawg ➐ (@FSFRecruits) September 23, 2023

Has Colorado made it personal with Oregon?

Oh noooooooooo! Colorado done made it personal, as Deion Sanders would say. Bold move seeing as the Buffs are already playing without Travis Hunter and three-touchdown underdogs, but I’m cool with it.

Gives me something to write about on a Saturday morning and Colorado drives the Google algo crazy, so it’s a win-win.

Look, I said it when Colorado bitched about it and I’ll say it again now — the whole “disrespecting our logo” thing is so dumb. Like, who cares? Did you mow that grass? Do you have some sort of weird attachment to that section of turf? Is your childhood dog buried under there?

I’ve never understood it. It was was stupid when the Buffs complained about Nebraska doing it — they were praying, by the way — and it’s dumb now.

It is, however, funny that Colorado constantly talks about “making it personal” and then drags their cleats across Oregon’s logo.

Box Nix about to put up 80 today on Trevor Woods. Buckle up!