Colorado Signee Jordan Seaton Says Schools Negatively Recruited Against Deion Sanders, Asking: ‘Do You Wanna Be A Rapper?’

The college recruiting world can get pretty feisty between schools while battling for a high-profile prospect. This was obviously the case for 5-star Colorado commit Jordan Seaton as multiple schools tried to land him down the stretch, some of them apparently attacking Deion Sanders in the process.

So it shouldn’t come as a shock that schools were pulling out all the tricks after Seaton, an offensive tackle from IMG Academy, surprised everyone with his commitment to Sanders and Colorado. But there is one aspect of his recruitment that caught Seaton off-guard, and it had to do with the environment in Boulder.

Speaking with media members on Friday at the Under Armor All-American game, Jordan Seaton was asked if any of the other schools were negatively recruiting against Deion Sanders.

“They were saying, this is the most famous one I got, ‘What do you wanna be a rapper or something?’,” Seaton told reporters. “It was a lot of negative recruiting about him. I felt like some people don’t understand that he’s only been there for about what, it’s been a year. The turnaround that the program had from 1-11, 4-8, to that is cool…You gotta take some time, Alabama wasn’t Bama in six months.’

Late Recruitment Of Jordan Seaton Delayed Signing

Once Seaton made his announcement alongside Skip Bayless and Michael Irvin on Fox Sports One, it didn’t stop others from trying to poach the Buffaloes commit. There was a push from Maryland and other schools like Tennessee and Oregon to get his signature, but the IMG Academy lineman decided to hold true to his word.

Now, alongside a really nice transfer portal haul by Deion Sanders, Colorado should have a much-improved offensive line to protect Shedeur Sanders in the pocket. As the college football world witnessed this past season, Sanders spent more time running for his life outside the pocket than finding receivers down the field.

If there was one spot that Deion Sanders had to drastically improve going into his second season at Colorado, it was the offensive line.

But in terms of Jordan Seaton’s recruitment, multiple offers from different collectives around college football made things interesting at the end. In spite of the lucrative offers being thrown his way, Seaton stuck with Colorado, which I imagine comes with a pretty nice NIL package.

All of the negative recruiting is nothing new in college football, but the NIL figures have changed the way some teams prioritize certain positions on the team.

In this case, Deion Sanders made another huge splash in recruiting, while holding off opposing school’s musical programs.