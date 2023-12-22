Colorado’s Recruiting Class Has Comically Low Number Of High School Players

Videos by OutKick

Colorado coach Deion Sanders really doesn’t seem interested in focusing his recruiting efforts on high school players.

National Signing Day was Wednesday and the early signing day ends Friday. Teams are stocking up on new players for the future.

While Colorado is making a killing landing multiple transfer players, the Buffaloes have bare cupboards when it comes to high school players.

Deion Sanders isn’t focusing hard on high school recruits. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders and Colorado only have five high school recruits.

As of publication, Deion Sanders has signed just five high school recruits. The signed players are as follows:

Four star WR Drelon Miller

Four star athlete Kamron Mikell

Four star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain

Three star defensive lineman Eric Brantley

Three star RB Micah Welch.

It’s worth noting five star recruit Jordan Seaton had verbally committed to Colorado, but then didn’t sign Wednesday. 247Sports now expects him to flip to Maryland.

Colorado does have 16 incoming transfers, and it’s obvious that’s Deion’s strategy. Hammer the transfer portal and don’t pay too much attention to high school recruits.

It’s not an inherently bad strategy, but it also goes against everything college football has been for decades. College football is all about developing players as they rise through a program.

The transfer portal changed that. Young men want to play, and if they feel they can’t, then they’re going to try to find a place they can.

Deion Sanders and Colorado currently have just five high school recruits. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

However, I’m VERY skeptical neglecting high school recruiting to just hammer the portal is a strategy for long term success. Colorado went 4-8 in Deion’s first season, and he was very heavy on transfer players. Perhaps, he should take a look at building Colorado from the ground up instead of rental players. Having just five high school recruits is comically low, and it seems like a strategy that simply can’t last for the Buffs. Let me know your thoughts on Deion Sanders’ bold recruiting strategy at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.