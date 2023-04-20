A Staggering Amount Of Colorado Players Have Entered The Transfer Portal

Videos by OutKick

Lots of Colorado players have fled for the transfer portal.

Deion Sanders was hired to inject life and energy into a dying Colorado Buffaloes program, and he made it clear immediately that he was bringing his own guys and the roster would soon get a boost of talent.

If guys couldn’t compete, they should transfer. Well, nearly two dozen players took him up on his advice.

Colorado has had 23 players enter the transfer portal. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Colorado has seen a mass exodus since Deion Sanders was hired.

A total of 23 Colorado players have entered the portal as of Wednesday, according to Athlon Sports. It’s a new era in Boulder, and Sanders is bringing in plenty of his own guys. That means room on the roster needs to be made.

On the other side of the transfer portal, Sanders has done a great job of loading up on transfer additions.

Five star recruit Travis Hunter came from Jackson State, his son Shedeur Sanders, a four star transfer recruit, also joined and three other four star transfer recruits were a part of Sanders’ first recruiting class.

Shedeur Sanders followed his dad to Colorado. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Deion is setting the tone.

Welcome to the Deion Sanders era at the University of Colorado. You’re either good enough to move the needle or you’re out the door.

He straight up told guys to hit the portal, and he clearly wasn’t kidding. Losing 23 guys to the portal is a huge number.

Deion made it clear to the Colorado players that he’s bringing his own luggage with him “and it’s Louis” so they better take a look at the transfer portal pic.twitter.com/Ffr6DHQzB6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 5, 2022

However, the losses are likely necessary. Colorado has become a joke in the PAC-12 and went 1-11 last season. Changes had to be made, and the roster needed a huge upgrade.

By bringing in his own guys, scoring five star CB Coramni McClain and signing three four star high school recruits is a sign Deion Sanders is having an immediate impact in Boulder.

Will Colorado be competitive under Deion Sanders? (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Out with the old and in with the new. It’s pretty simple to understand. Welcome to Deion Sanders running the Colorado Buffaloes. Are you not entertained?