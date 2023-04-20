A Staggering Amount Of Colorado Players Have Entered The Transfer Portal

Videos by OutKick
Lots of Colorado players have fled for the transfer portal.
Deion Sanders was hired to inject life and energy into a dying Colorado Buffaloes program, and he made it clear immediately that he was bringing his own guys and the roster would soon get a boost of talent.
If guys couldn’t compete, they should transfer. Well, nearly two dozen players took him up on his advice.
Colorado has seen a mass exodus since Deion Sanders was hired.
A total of 23 Colorado players have entered the portal as of Wednesday, according to Athlon Sports. It’s a new era in Boulder, and Sanders is bringing in plenty of his own guys. That means room on the roster needs to be made.
On the other side of the transfer portal, Sanders has done a great job of loading up on transfer additions.
Five star recruit Travis Hunter came from Jackson State, his son Shedeur Sanders, a four star transfer recruit, also joined and three other four star transfer recruits were a part of Sanders’ first recruiting class.
Deion is setting the tone.
Welcome to the Deion Sanders era at the University of Colorado. You’re either good enough to move the needle or you’re out the door.
He straight up told guys to hit the portal, and he clearly wasn’t kidding. Losing 23 guys to the portal is a huge number.
However, the losses are likely necessary. Colorado has become a joke in the PAC-12 and went 1-11 last season. Changes had to be made, and the roster needed a huge upgrade.
By bringing in his own guys, scoring five star CB Coramni McClain and signing three four star high school recruits is a sign Deion Sanders is having an immediate impact in Boulder.
Out with the old and in with the new. It’s pretty simple to understand. Welcome to Deion Sanders running the Colorado Buffaloes. Are you not entertained?
Nothing new here …. prior to “The Portal” a new coach coming into a program mired in prolonged mediocrity simply “culled the herd” by Parris Island-style conditioning programs and Spring practices specifically designed to “run off” X number of kids to free up schollies for the new coaches’ type of kids.
Bear Bryant’s “Junction Boys” at aTm being the most infamous example. Its been common under various names for 50 years.
ucb sucks.
Maybe not anymore!