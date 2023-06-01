Colorado Scores Huge TV Slots On Fox For Deion Sanders’ First Season

Videos by OutKick

Colorado and Deion Sanders will be all over national TV to open the 2023 college football season.

The Buffaloes went 1-11 in 2022, and have been a joke of a program for years. It’s been decades since anyone feared the team in Boulder.

Sanders has injected new life and plenty of energy into the program. The program’s spring game was sold out, bets are coming in on Colorado to win the national title and excitement is buzzing around the Buffaloes.

Now, the whole country will get a look at Deion Sanders and his team to open the season.

Colorado went 1-11 in 2022, but expectations are very high in 2023. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Fox hands Colorado and Deion Sanders major time slots.

Fox released some TV programming decisions Wednesday, and Colorado will be featured in the Big Noon Saturday matchup in the first two weeks of the season. The Big Noon Saturday game is reserved for the biggest game of the week on Fox.

The Buffaloes will play TCU week on Fox at noon and then play Nebraska week two at noon. Both games are national broadcasts that will allow people all over America to get a look at what Sanders is cooking in Boulder.

It’s the latest sign he’s turning around Colorado before even coaching a game.

Will Deion Sanders be a success at Colorado? (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Sanders has fans hyped.

Again, Colorado won one game last year. The Buffaloes won a single game. Nobody took them seriously, cared about them or wondered if Colorado was going to get national broadcasts.

Now, Colorado and Deion Sanders will play in the first two major Fox broadcasts of the season. It’s been an insane turnaround for the Buffaloes under Sanders.

The team went from being a joke to being a team capable of being slid into national broadcasts. It’s been one hell of a turnaround before a single snap that matters has been played.

Deion Sanders has Colorado fans amped up. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The only thing left for Deion Sanders is to go out and generate some wins. Things are already rolling. He manages to stack up some wins and the hype is going to hit a deafening level.