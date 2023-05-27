Colorado AD Leaves Door Wide Open For Joining The Big 12: ‘Do What’s Right’

Videos by OutKick

Colorado athletic director Rick George has sent speculation soaring the Buffaloes are getting ready to cut and run from the PAC-12.

There’s been smoke swirling for months Colorado and other PAC-12 programs might be getting ready to run for the lifeboats as the conference’s fate hangs in the air.

Colorado chancellor Phil DiStefano predicted back in April the west coast conference would end up with a solid media deal, and the program was “committed to the PAC-12.”

A media deal hasn’t happened yet, and some recent comments from George indicate the Buffaloes might be getting ready to make a run to greener pastures.

Is Colorado as good as gone?

“You’ve got to believe about a third of what you see out there. We’re members of the Pac-12, we’re proud members of the Pac-12 and we’ve got to see where our media rights deal lands and where our conference goes. In a perfect world, we’d love to be in the Pac-12, but we also have to do what’s right for Colorado at the end of the day. We’ll evaluate things as we move forward,” George told BuffZone when breaking down the program’s future.

While he definitely noted he wants Colorado to remain in the PAC-12, that’s not the part of the quote that everyone is paying attention to.

“We also have to do what’s right for Colorado at the end of the day. We’ll evaluate things as we move forward” is what everyone is focusing on and for good reason.

Rick George doesn’t rule out the Buffaloes leaving the PAC-12.

These comments from George should be very concerning to everyone in the PAC-12. Commissioner George Kliavkoff and other conference officials have been promising a new media deal since last year.

Everyone has tried to express confidence and project a sense of stability. However, there’s no deal that’s been signed, and it doesn’t appear any traditional TV powerhouse is interested in cutting a check.

That’s bad news for the PAC-12. The longer the situation drags on, the worse it gets. Programs need stability and guaranteed cash.

The PAC-12 has neither. The Big 12 has both. Clearly, Colorado hasn’t ruled out leaving. If the program had, Rick George would have said it. Instead, he left the door wide open.

Will Colorado leave the PAC-12 for the Big 12? Smoke continues to swirl. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Buckle up because more chaos is coming. That’s the only guarantee we can give you. Will Colorado stay? Will the Buffaloes go? Fans will likely find out sooner rather than later.