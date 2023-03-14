Deion Sanders Proves Impact At Colorado With Spring Game Ticket Sales, National Broadcast

Videos by OutKick

The Colorado spring game will be broadcast for the country to see.

Ever since Deion Sanders took over the program, the Buffaloes have been in the spotlight. For the first time in a long time, it feels like Colorado is relevant.

Well, that status has officially been cemented thanks to the team’s spring game. The Buffaloes April 22 spring game will be broadcast on ESPN and also sold 35,000 tickets, according to Brian Howell.

The game will be the only spring game to get a broadcast on ESPN.

Colorado's spring football game will be broadcast by ESPN on April 22 at 1 p.m. MT. It's the only spring game that will air on ESPN's main network. Per a CU release, 35K tickets have been sold for the game. It will be, by far, the highest attended spring game in #cubuffs history — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) March 13, 2023

Deion Sanders is having a huge impact at Colorado.

It’s truly incredible how Deion Sanders wasted absolutely no time at all before turning Colorado into a program that draws huge attention.

The Buffaloes won a single game in 2022. CU wasn’t just bad. The program turned into a punchline. It was absolutely terrible.

A once proud football team had turned into a complete joke. Then, the trigger was pulled on hiring Deion Sanders, and even before coaching a regular season game, his impact has already been huge.

Deion Sanders having a huge impact at Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The energy he’s injected the Buffaloes with is unmatched. The team sold 35,000 tickets to its spring game and it will be broadcast on ESPN. Imagine explaining this situation to someone last October.

Nobody would have believed you and for good reason. Not only is Colorado drawing national attention, but it feels like Sanders’ turnaround time might be very quick.

He signed the team’s best recruiting class in at least a decade and added some very nice pieces to the roster. There’s a real chance Deion Sanders and Colorado could go from 1-11 to being above .500 in year one.

Colorado’s spring game will be broadcast on ESPN. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

It’s been awesome to watch his impact and the season isn’t even close to being here. Getting a national spring game broadcast is just the cherry on top for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.