Colorado football has had a record number of players enter the transfer portal this offseason, but Deion Sanders is not worried. It’s all going according to plan.

Coach Prime was hired as the Buffaloes’ head coach back in December. He has made it abundantly clear since the beginning that his roster was going to look drastically different come Week 1 against TCU than it did when he took over.

There are still folks in my notifications that are surprised by the recent roster movement in Boulder.



Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders was transparent from the beginning…



I don't know how he could have been clearer about his post-spring ball intentions –> pic.twitter.com/xZn6QmP2fc — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) April 26, 2023

There has already been a lot of turnover and it will only continue in the coming weeks. The program saw its 55th (!!) player leave on Thursday afternoon before the spring transfer portal window closes on Sunday.

Colorado CB Nigel Bethel has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per @mzenitz.



He's the 55th Buff to enter the portal this offseason. https://t.co/sJzHgIRw0n pic.twitter.com/cx8AAme0Hc — On3 (@On3sports) April 27, 2023

30 players have entered the portal since the spring game on Saturday and four players have committed to Colorado in that same timeframe. Some of the players that left didn’t have a clear path to playing time, others didn’t vibe well with their new coaching staff, many were processed out.

The Buffalos currently have 60 scholarship players out of 85. Simple math would allude to 25 scholarships that are still available.

It’s a matter of how Deion Sanders and Colorado fill those spots, not if.

The staff has been working behind-the-scenes to get players to buy-in and make the move out West.

Former Tennessee defensive lineman Amari McNeill, Old Dominion defensive lineman Chazz Wallace, Florida State EDGE Derrick McLendon and linebacker Brendan Gant are already on board. According to Sanders, that initial list doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface.

And while everybody around college football remains in awe of the change, the Buffaloes staff is not. They knew this was coming, and they are taking an NFL approach to a sport that is no longer amateur.

In fact, Coach Prime and Corey Phillips, his Director of Player Personnel, heeded warning to the rest of the country on Instagram. The latter talked the former off of the ledge by taking a play out of Shannon Sharpe’s playbook and ensured his head coach that “help is on the way.”

To help drive the point home, Phillips shared three commits that he received on Wednesday alone and told Sanders that all he needs to do is sit back and wait. And then they celebrated with a dance.

Coach Prime has always been cool, calm and collected. This massive turnover was always the plan.

Even still, watching 55 players — no matter if they were national champions or 1-11 in the year prior — cannot be a settling feeling. Whether there is any concern in Boulder or not, Colorado isn’t letting it show. Help is on the way!