Colorado AD Asks Players To Not Storm The Field.In A Game They’re Expected To Get Destroyed In

Videos by OutKick

You’d think that a blowout loss to the Oregon Ducks last Saturday might temper expectations around the Colorado Buffaloes football program.

Especially after prominent players were caught trash talking about the Ducks’ stadium and team size before going down 35-0 at halftime.

READ: DEION SANDERS’ SON CAUGHT ON CAMERA MAKING VULGAR REMARKS PRIOR TO OREGON LOSS

But not for Colorado athletic director Rick George.

George sent an email to the entire student body on Thursday asking them to refrain from rushing the field during home games.

“Although ‘rushing the field’ has long been a college football tradition, in recent years, many schools and conferences are cracking down on the practice, as it greatly jeopardizes the safety of players, coaches, staff and other fans,” George wrote. “Rushing the field is in violation of University and Pac-12 regulations.”

Meanwhile the Buffaloes have about a 7% chance of beating USC on Saturday, according to FEI ratings.

I don’t think rushing the field is going to be a problem.

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 17: Fans storm the field after a Colorado Buffaloes win against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field on September 17, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Colorado Fans Already Show Poor Field Rushing Judgment

This type of email might not be necessary had Buffaloes fans already displayed extremely poor judgment on when it’s appropriate to rush the field.

After an admittedly hard fought rivalry game win over Colorado State a few weeks ago, it seemed like the entire student section immediately poured onto the field. Except the Buffaloes were 24-point favorites.

It doesn’t matter how close the game turns out to be, storming the field as a 24-point favorite is just not acceptable.

Ironically, storming the field after beating top-10 USC as a 20+ point underdog would be much more justifiable. But George’s email ostensibly should put an end to that possibility.

If Colorado is even able to keep the game close considering their porous defense and having to face Heisman Trophy winner and repeat candidate Caleb Williams. Who’s yet to throw an interception this season while throwing for 15 touchdowns with a nearly 75% completion percentage and three more rushing TD’s.

The Buffaloes do get to play a woeful Stanford team at home and middling Arizona. So hey, Colorado fans will probably get at least two more chances to storm the field as a big favorite.