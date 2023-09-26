Deion Sanders’ Son Caught On Camera Making Vulgar Remarks Prior To Oregon Loss

Videos by OutKick

Shilo Sanders will likely be a lot more careful about running his mouth after what happened against Oregon.

The Ducks published cinematic highlights Monday night of the team’s 42-6 win over Colorado, and there was a very interesting moment captured on camera. Prior to the game starting, Shilo Sanders was talking an outrageous amount of trash to Oregon players.

Shilo Sanders filmed talking trash to Oregon players prior to blowout loss. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

“I’ll beat the f*ck out of every one of y’all and your coach,” the older Sanders brother was picked up on camera shouting.

He also shouted, “Why y’all so little?” and added, “We finna run through y’all ass.” Another Colorado player was picked up saying straight into a camera, “I’d like to report a crime to the murder of these Ducks.”

You can watch the trash talking begin shortly after the one minute mark in the video below.

Shilo Sanders embarrasses himself prior to losing to Oregon.

This is about as tough of a look as you can possibly imagine. This isn’t simply embarrassing. It’s downright humiliating for Shilo Sanders.

Deion Sanders‘ son told Oregon players, “I’ll beat the f*ck out of every one of y’all and your coach.” The Buffaloes then proceeded to suffer one of the most embarrassing losses of the season for a P5 team. Deion and company lost by 36 points!

That’s an outrageous number. I believe this is what people say is letting your mouth write checks your butt has no chance of cashing.

If you’re going to run up to an opposing team shouting about how tiny they are, how you’re going to run through their “ass” and beat up their coach, you better win the game.

If not, you’re going to get ruthlessly dragged and embarrassed. That’s exactly what’s happening right now with Shilo on X.

Next time, chill out until the game is over. Otherwise, you’re just setting yourself up to get destroyed. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. It’s a tough lesson for some to learn, and Shilo Sanders is now firmly in that category.