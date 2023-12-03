Colombian Traffic Warden, Dubbed The World’s Hottest, Has Decided To Take Her Content Behind A Paywall

Videos by OutKick

What a week last week was for women in uniform in Colombia, who also happen to dabble in social media. Colombian police officer Alexa Narvaez went above and beyond the call of duty while supporting her favorite soccer team.

Now comes news that Daniela Gaviria, dubbed the world’s hottest traffic warden, made the decision to start creating content behind a paywall. In other words, she launched an OnlyFans.

The single mom of two first landed some attention when a video of her pounding the pavement looking for illegally parked vehicles went viral on social media. She turned the attention into hundreds of thousands of followers.

That led Daniela to get into the world of Instagram modeling. The brands started knocking on her door, she cashed in on them, and now she’s decided to take things to the next level – the lucrative world of slinging content behind a paywall.

The decision to do so is a change to her approach to content. In May, she didn’t have any plans on taking this next step in modern day influencer. For whatever reason, Daniela appears to have changed her mind.

Daniela Gaviria Is Taking Full Advantage Of Her Viral Attention

Some of Daniela’s followers discovered her OnlyFans account, which was started last Tuesday, after some of her content was leaked.

She reportedly is charging her subscribers $20 a month and claims in the bio, “You’re going to love my content.”

The internet is a wild place. One minute you’re simply walking down the street doing your job, the next you’re blowing up on social media.

Suddenly you have a ton of followers, and if you play your cards right, there are brand deals filling your bank account. Talk about taking your life in a whole new direction.

It was only a matter of time before the duties of traffic warden would take a backseat.