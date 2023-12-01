Colombian Police Officer & Social Media Star Supports Her Favorite Soccer Team With Club Themed Pasties

Videos by OutKick

Don’t ever underestimate how important it is for a team to have the support of its fan base. It doesn’t show up anywhere on the stat sheet, but fan support can no doubt add a couple of wins to the record over the course of a long season.

Die-hard fans understand this, that’s why they go so hard each and every game. The sport of soccer has some of the biggest die-hard fans in the world. Alexa Narvaez can be counted as one of those fans who understands the importance of being there for her team.

Fans of America de Cali (In red) and lA Equidad (Yellow) in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by: Cristian Bayona/Long Visual Press/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Colombian police officer and social media star supports her team, America de Cali, in uniform and out. She has it all covered. In fact, you’re probably not going to find a wider range of support in all of sports.

Whether Narvaez is field level pumping her fist in celebration as she protects and serves, or out of uniform sporting a America de Cali hat, bikini bottoms, and team themed pasties. Whatever her team needs she’s there with an answer.

Right now the team has hit a bit of a wall, going 0-4 in something called Clausara Quadrangular. I don’t know what that is, but it’s apparently part of the Categoria Primera A league.

Alexa Narvaez Is Doing Her Part As An America de Cali Fan

I do know that 0-4 isn’t a good thing. That might be why Narvaez reached into her bag of tricks this week for a little extra support.

She posted this caption along with a clip of her unique form of support, “Good morning my beautiful people.. THE ☀️ CAME OUT…😎😎😎 until the last 👺👹.”

Back in April, when Narvaez first popped up on the radar, she was really working the hot cop angle with a ton of in uniform and bikini content. She was at 1.1 million Instagram followers and 670k over on TikTok.

While the 29-year-old is still doing that kind of content, she’s expanded her brand. There’s some fitness content mixed in there, some paid partnerships, and of course she’s started leaning into her soccer fandom.

All moves that have paid off. The numbers don’t lie and hers are continuing to rise. She’s now at 2 million Instagram followers and an insane 2.7 million on TikTok.

This is Alexa Narvaez’s world, we’re all just living in it.