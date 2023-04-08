Colombian Police Officer Has Become A Social Media Star By Showing Off What’s Under Her Uniform

Videos by OutKick

Colombian police officer Alex Narvaez is the latest to take her good looks in uniform and transform them into social media success as a hot cop. The 28-year-old has done so on multiple platforms by often showing off what she’s working with when she’s not in uniform.

There’s a science behind it. In order to capture a specific niche audience and stand out among the thousands of other hot influencers, Narvaez has to strike the right balance of in uniform and out of uniform content It’s safe to say that she’s been able to do that.

Colombian police officer turned influencer (Image Credit: Alex Narvaez/TikTok)

Right now, Narvaez has 1.1 million followers on Instagram and another 670k plus on TikTok. That’s a decent size following for anyone in the influencer game. The hot cop angle only strengthens those numbers and engagement she receives.

Everyone knows the key to true success in the influencing game is engagement. Can you turn a bunch of guys dropping “arrest me I’ve been a bad boy” comments into Colombian pesos? There are likely a few paths Narvaez could entertain to do so.

Some of those paths will have to wait until she’s hung up her uniform, which could be sooner rather than later on her current trajectory. For now she’s entertaining on TikTok and using her enormous following on Instagram to pimp health and beauty products.

That’s brand building 101. It also gives an idea of where she’s currently at on her way to full-time influencer. One of her most viewed videos on TikTok is one she dropped last month. The six second clip features her in front of a mirror, in uniform, with some music playing as she moves the camera around.

These Are Just The Beginning Stages Of Alex Narvaez’s Run As A Hot Cop

No big deal, right? Well, that clip currently has more than 3.1 million views. Those are huge numbers for a video that has almost nothing happening.

It’s why Narvaez won’t be quitting her day job anytime soon. Sure she could take a uniform home, or even buy one, and quit her job to make content. But part of the appeal is that she’s currently an officer.

Brand building takes time. Most can’t do it because they aren’t patient enough to put in the necessary time. The foundation has been poured here.

Next step, and I wouldn’t be surprised if she hasn’t already taken it or is close to taking it, is to dip the toe in the OnlyFans water. Start out on the down low then unleash when you’re ready to put life as a police officer behind you.

Headline after headline follows and before you know it you’re traveling the world churning out content living the good life.