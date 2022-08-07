Collin Morikawa Lives Every Golfer’s Nightmare, Sees His Clubs Fall Off A Luggage Cart While Sitting On A Plane

Collin Morikawa may be a two-time major champion and the eighth-ranked player in the world, but that doesn’t mean he’s escaped every horror regular golfers face. On Sunday, the 25-year-old unfortunately had to live a nightmare every golfer fears.

Heading to Memphis for this upcoming week’s first FedEx Cup Playoffs event, Morikawa flew domestic like us regular folk would. Instead of shipping his golf clubs directly to his hotel or TPC Southwind, Morikawa checked his bag as any other traveling golfer would.

While on the plane, Morikawa happened to look out the window and saw three travel bags sitting by their lonesome outside of the plane. One of the bags was his, so he naturally started freaking out on the inside.

Clubs fell out of the luggage cart and sat there for a few min with no one in sight. Let’s just say I was freaking out on the inside. Here we come #playoffs pic.twitter.com/0Rwde5sHSV — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) August 7, 2022

This is undoubtedly the No. 1 fear for anyone who has checked their clubs before. A close second fear on that list is your clubs making it onboard, but you open your bag when you get to your destination to find half of your golf clubs are broken.

Thankfully for Morikawa, his story had a happy ending. When he arrived in Memphis, his clubs were there waiting for him. Shoutout to Memphis airport’s baggage claim. Anyone who has ever checked a bag flying to the 901 knows that it may very well be the fastest baggage claim in the land.

There’s a hero out there somewhere🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9cXzbtMR7y — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) August 7, 2022

Morikawa will begin his FedEx Cup Playoff journey in Memphis this week inside the Top 25 in the standings. He finished T-26 in Memphis a year ago when the event was a WGC tournament.