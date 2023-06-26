College World Series Winner-Take-All Is On As Florida Swamps LSU, 24-4, To Even Series, 1-1

Videos by OutKick

OMAHA, Neb. – Steve Spurrier would have loved this game.

Florida did not run up the score in beating LSU by three touchdowns, 24-4, on a lazy Sunday afternoon at the College World Series. It just looked that way, and that would be enough for former Florida football coach Air Spurrier. Frankly, it was hard not to score against the inept Tigers, who committed a season-high five errors.

LSU (53-17) also threw some third-line pitchers whom some thought had already entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Gators (54-16) rocked 23 hits off six LSU pitchers and collected six home runs, taking a 7-3 lead in the third and a 13-3 advantage after six.

The only question is if Florida can add the 20-run differential to its Jell-O Shot total. LSU has dominated that since day one here at Rocco’s across the street from Charles Schwab Field.

But in the end, the only score that really mattered was 1-1 with LSU’s 4-3 win in 11 innings Saturday night in game one of the championship series.

The national championship, best-of-three series is deadlocked at one, and the third game will be necessary Monday (7 p.m., ESPN).

College World Series Down To 1 Game

“What’s there to say? We’re playing for a national championship,” Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said.

“One game for a national championship, I feel great about my team with the players that we have,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said.

“All the runs we scored can’t carry over until tomorrow, but we can carry over the momentum,” Florida’s Wyatt Langford said. He hit his 20th home run, hit two doubles and finished 5 for 5 with a game-high six RBIs.

“It was just an onslaught of good at-bats and barrels,” Johnson said.

Florida Blew LSU Away

“I guess you could say when it got to about 20 runs,” LSU’s Dylan Crews said when asked when he thought it was over. “But it was one of these little bumps in the road. Just got to move on. I feel like everybody in the locker room already forgot about it.”

And the biggest question for Monday is this. Will LSU coach Jay Johnson throw ace Paul Skenes (13-2, 1.69 ERA) Monday on three days rest?

Florida’s Ty Evans hit a grand slam and another home run in the Gators’ 24-4 win over LSU at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, on Sunday. (Getty Images).

Actually, it would be 3.5 days rest with Monday a night game. Skenes last threw Thursday night, firing 120 pitches in a no-decision against Wake Forest. He allowed two hits and struck out nine to break the SEC strikeout record of 202 for a season set in 1989 by LSU’s Ben McDonald and has 209.

Skenes, a junior transfer from Air Force, is considered a lock to be the first or second pick of the Major League Baseball Draft on July 9. It is more likely that Johnson will start sophomore right-hander Thatcher Hurd (7-3, 5.97 ERA) and come with Skenes in short relief.

LSU-Florida College World Series Title On The Line

Johnson did say after LSU’s NCAA Regional opener June 2 that he would consider throwing Skenes in short relief in the College World Series after a few days off. He did just pitch him on four days rest last Thursday – his shortest rest of the season after throwing 123 pitches the previous Saturday in beating Tennessee in a CWS opener.

“As I talked about last time, we’ll do a process to figure that out, which we’ll do,” Johnson said when asked about Skenes’ availability. “We have to be mindful of all that, and we will be.”

O’Sullivan said he will start his usual No. 3 rotation starter Jac Caglianone (7-3, 3.68 ERA), a 6-foot-5 sophomore left-hander. Caglianone also plays first base, and he hit two home runs Sunday and finished 3 for 6 with five RBIs. Caglianone last pitched Wednesday, throwing 85 pitches against TCU.

O’Sullivan and his players said they are prepared for anyone from LSU who may pitch. But Caglianone will be surprised if Skenes does go.

“Be kind of crazy,” he said. “But anything’s possible in postseason.”