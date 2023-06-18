College World Series Teams Compete In Dance-Off, Taking The Action Off The Field, With A Side Of Twerking

Videos by OutKick

The College World Series is built around battling each other on the field in Omaha, but that didn’t stop every team from battling on the dance floor.

If you’ve been paying attention to any of the games that have been played, it’s not hard to notice how competitive this tournament is. But, it’s not always what happens on the field in terms of getting a win.

It all went down in the past few days in Omaha, as all the teams got together for a dinner to celebrate their accomplishments. LSU, TCU, Virginia, Oral Roberts, Florida, Tennessee, Stanford and Wake Forest all participated in the dueling-piano dance-off before hitting the field.

This party didn’t take long for it to turn into a twerking contest between LSU and Oral Roberts, which sent every team into a frenzy.

It Got A Bit Crazy At The College World Series Twerk Show

If you’re judging at home, I would say the split ended up winning it for one side. But, I have to give credit to the LSU big-man for his twerking on the piano. As you can tell by the videos, every team looked to have had a good time before taking it to the field.

The kickoff celebration is a yearly tradition for the College World Series in Omaha. One last time for the players to enjoy the downtime before turning their focus to winning a national championship. I’ve seen some dancing in my day, but this looked like a scene from Magic Mike. Don’t lie, you’ve seen at least one of the three movies.

Either way, this looked like a great experience for the players, with a few teams headed home over the next few days.