ESPN’s Karl Ravech Butchers Dramatic Oral Roberts Homer Call At College World Series

updated 1 Comment

Videos by OutKick

The pressure got to ESPN’s Karl Ravech who muffed a call at the College World Series.

And he muffed it baaaaad.

In the top of the 9th inning — and that’s key; the top of the 9th inning — Oral Roberts’ Blaze Brothers drilled a pitch from TCU’s Luke Savage into the left field bleachers.

It was a three-run homer for Brothers which put Oral Roberts ahead, 6-5.

However, Ravech’s mind was about a half-inning ahead.

“Walk off home run; the nine hitter, Blaze Brothers, and Oral Roberts wins, and wins it…”

At this point, there had to be a producer screaming into Ravech’s ear that the game wasn’t over, because, of course, it wasn’t. There was still a half-inning to go and a chance for the Horned Frogs to take the lead back.

“TCU, I should say, in a walk-off…”

Whoops, you fixed the wrong thing there, Karl.

“Top-half, that’s right, not bottom…”

And with that, the broadcast was back on track, even though Ravech completely bungled the biggest moment of the game.

Twitter Let Ravech Have It For Terrible Call

Ultimately, TCU failed to come back and the Golden Eagles took the win.

That’s a brutal mistake and one that people on Twitter weren’t willing to let slide.

I’m pretty sure that that last one was supposed to be sarcastic.

Unfortunately, for Ravech this one is going to go down in the history books as one of the all-time botched calls, but luckily for the rest of us, it was hilarious.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle

College World SeriesESPNKarl RavechOral Roberts Golden Eagles

Written by Matt Reigle

Matt is a University of Central Florida graduate and a long-suffering Philadelphia Flyers fan living in Orlando, Florida. He can usually be heard playing guitar, shoe-horning obscure quotes from The Simpsons into conversations, or giving dissertations to captive audiences on why Iron Maiden is the greatest band of all time.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

  1. To make matters worse, during the top of the 6th (?) inning, the ESPN crew were talking about how TCU’s starter was more effective against opponents during the third time through the lineup … only to give up a lead off single and get pulled from the game right after that. Shoutout to the Four Letter Nitwits for jinxing TCU.

Leave a Reply