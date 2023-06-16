ESPN’s Karl Ravech Butchers Dramatic Oral Roberts Homer Call At College World Series

Videos by OutKick

The pressure got to ESPN’s Karl Ravech who muffed a call at the College World Series.

And he muffed it baaaaad.

In the top of the 9th inning — and that’s key; the top of the 9th inning — Oral Roberts’ Blaze Brothers drilled a pitch from TCU’s Luke Savage into the left field bleachers.

It was a three-run homer for Brothers which put Oral Roberts ahead, 6-5.

However, Ravech’s mind was about a half-inning ahead.

“Walk off home run; the nine hitter, Blaze Brothers, and Oral Roberts wins, and wins it…”

At this point, there had to be a producer screaming into Ravech’s ear that the game wasn’t over, because, of course, it wasn’t. There was still a half-inning to go and a chance for the Horned Frogs to take the lead back.

“TCU, I should say, in a walk-off…”

Whoops, you fixed the wrong thing there, Karl.

“Top-half, that’s right, not bottom…”

And with that, the broadcast was back on track, even though Ravech completely bungled the biggest moment of the game.

Twitter Let Ravech Have It For Terrible Call

Ultimately, TCU failed to come back and the Golden Eagles took the win.

That’s a brutal mistake and one that people on Twitter weren’t willing to let slide.

The call should go in the Hall of Fame for worst big moment calls ever. — Sean Rohacik (@sean_rohacik) June 16, 2023

Shout out to Ravech for completely ruining the call lmao — Addison (@YankeeWRLD) June 16, 2023

Not Karl Ravech thinking it was a walk-off… 😬 pic.twitter.com/860oIrROum — Nathan Farmer (@nlfarmer1) June 16, 2023

The play by play in this is just elite. — Robbie G. ™ (@RobJob76) June 16, 2023

I’m pretty sure that that last one was supposed to be sarcastic.

Unfortunately, for Ravech this one is going to go down in the history books as one of the all-time botched calls, but luckily for the rest of us, it was hilarious.

