Name, Image, Likeness: College Leaders Talk Impact On OutKick 360

The OutKick 360 crew discussed name, image, and likeness and the impact the new changes have recently had on college sports.

College athletes now have the right to negotiate deals and make money off their name, image, and likeness, but it has had an impact on the transfer portal, as well.

Colorado athletic director Rick George spoke on this situation and said everyone should be concerned about where this is going and what is happening in the industry. The OutKick 360 crew shared their thoughts on Friday.

“This is just pointing fingers at the conferences and the teams that are able to really cash in right now, while the rest are losing players. This will become SEC and Pac-12 vs Big 12 and Big 10.”

How is the NCAA going to enforce or mandate athletes to participate in the processes, when it comes to the association inquiring about collectives? Could contracts solve these issues? What about penalties?

