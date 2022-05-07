What Side of NIL Should We Pay Attention To? — OutKick 360

The OutKick 360 crew was joined by Outkick football analyst Bobby Carpenter to discuss all things name, image, and likeness and the impact on college football.

Chad Withrow asked Carpenter if the public should be paying more attention to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and PAC-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff‘s efforts in Washington DC or what the NCAA is being asked to do.

Carpenter said it could be as simple as looking to Ohio State AD Gene Smith, who said he’s pleased NIL has allowed current athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.

But Smith also said he’s deeply worried about abuses, especially pertaining to recruiting, and that the NCAA prohibits programs from explicitly offering recruits NIL packages and said “but they are.”

“I think you could integrate minor guardrails here and there that would make it better for everybody, it will make it more feasible to build teams, it will help everybody when you look at it,” Carpender said.

At the end of the day, Carpenter said there needs to be a balance.

“The last thing someone wants to do is write some kid a check for half a million dollars who doesn’t end up being a good player,” he said.

