Pitt WR Jordan Addison May Transfer To USC For Lucrative NIL Deal

Pittsburgh star wide receiver Jordan Addison may soon leave Steel City for the City of Angels.

According to the New York Post, new USC head coach Lincoln Riley may have a sizeable Name, Image and Likeness deal with Addison’s name on it, should he decide to make the jump.

Now that the NCAA no longer requires Power Five players to sit out a year after transferring to a new school, college athletes frequently jump from one team to another, or in Addison’s case, one side of the country to another.

And the advent of NIL means that well funded schools like USC have the pocketbooks to lure players from other conferences. Should Addison decide to make the switch, he’ll do so soon. The deadline to transfer is Sunday, May 1st.

Addison racked up over 1,500 yards and 17 TDs for the Panthers last season. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, meanwhile, is investigating whether “tampering” has occurred in this situation.

As of Saturday morning, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports the expectation remains Addison will enter the transfer portal, but said returning to Pitt remains a viable option.